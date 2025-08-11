Doping Scandal: Athletes Hit with Reduced Bans in NADA Crackdown

In a significant anti-doping crackdown, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has imposed a three-year ban, instead of the usual four, on several athletes, including National Games discus throw gold medallist Gagandeep Singh. The decision came after participating athletes admitted to their offenses within a specified 20-day period.

Singh, who competed for Services and won gold at the Uttarakhand National Games, later failed doping tests, detecting testosterone metabolites. Under a swift resolution agreement and provisions in the NADA Anti-Doping Rule 2021, he received a reduced three-year sanction, effective from February 19. This policy allows athletes to benefit from reduced penalties if they promptly accept charges and collaborate with NADA.

Additional athletes, such as Sachin Kumar, Jainu Kumar, and other sportspersons across wrestling, judo, and weightlifting, have also availed themselves of these provisions. This crackdown highlights NADA's persistent efforts in promoting fair play and transparency in competitive sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)