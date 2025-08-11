Left Menu

Doping Scandal: Athletes Hit with Reduced Bans in NADA Crackdown

National Games discus throw gold medallist Gagandeep Singh, along with other athletes, received a reduced three-year ban by NADA after admitting doping violations within 20 days. The decision allows for reduced bans under 'case resolution agreement' provisions, affecting various sports professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-doping crackdown, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has imposed a three-year ban, instead of the usual four, on several athletes, including National Games discus throw gold medallist Gagandeep Singh. The decision came after participating athletes admitted to their offenses within a specified 20-day period.

Singh, who competed for Services and won gold at the Uttarakhand National Games, later failed doping tests, detecting testosterone metabolites. Under a swift resolution agreement and provisions in the NADA Anti-Doping Rule 2021, he received a reduced three-year sanction, effective from February 19. This policy allows athletes to benefit from reduced penalties if they promptly accept charges and collaborate with NADA.

Additional athletes, such as Sachin Kumar, Jainu Kumar, and other sportspersons across wrestling, judo, and weightlifting, have also availed themselves of these provisions. This crackdown highlights NADA's persistent efforts in promoting fair play and transparency in competitive sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

