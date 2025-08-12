Controversy Erupts: National Sports Governance Bill Bulldozed through Lok Sabha
The Congress criticized the government for forcefully passing the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, claiming it centralizes sports administration. Criticism was raised regarding the special treatment of the BCCI. A request for deeper examination by the Parliamentary Committee was ignored.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Congress party criticized the government for what it described as 'bulldozing' the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, through the Lok Sabha. The party argued that this new legislation would lead to the 'extreme centralization' of sports administration in India.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted concerns particularly about the preferential treatment granted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He stated that the BCCI would potentially be exempt from national laws such as the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Despite calls for the bill to be examined more thoroughly by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the government proceeded with a voice vote amid protests, passing both the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya touting them as landmark reforms in Indian sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Salute brave sons of India who displayed valour in the battlefield: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
Congress Faces Criticism Amid Operation Sindoor Discourse in Lok Sabha
Operation Sindoor Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha
If some Rafale jets have been downed, I think it is a big loss: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha.
Operation Sindoor Achieves Objectives: Rajnath Singh's Declaration in Lok Sabha