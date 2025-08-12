Controversy Erupts: National Sports Governance Bill Bulldozed through Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, the Congress party criticized the government for what it described as 'bulldozing' the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, through the Lok Sabha. The party argued that this new legislation would lead to the 'extreme centralization' of sports administration in India.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted concerns particularly about the preferential treatment granted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He stated that the BCCI would potentially be exempt from national laws such as the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Despite calls for the bill to be examined more thoroughly by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the government proceeded with a voice vote amid protests, passing both the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya touting them as landmark reforms in Indian sports.

