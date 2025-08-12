Left Menu

England Defender Jess Carter Speaks Out Against Racism in Women’s Euro 2025

England defender Jess Carter expressed relief that non-black teammates missed penalties during the Euro 2025 quarter-final shootout against Sweden, fearing racial abuse towards Lauren James. Carter, who experienced online racist abuse herself, reflected on the impact of such abuse and the fear it instills in players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:24 IST
England Defender Jess Carter Speaks Out Against Racism in Women’s Euro 2025

England defender Jess Carter has voiced her relief that non-black teammates missed penalties in the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Sweden, fearing that Lauren James could have faced severe racial abuse if she had been the only one to miss a spot-kick. England clinched victory in a tense shootout after a two-goal comeback.

Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk denied four English attempts, including a crucial save from James. Carter revealed on Monday to ITN that it was terrifying to consider the potential backlash if James, being black, had been the sole player to miss. "It's horrible to say but there was a sigh of relief when other non-black players missed," she explained.

Carter herself has been targeted by online racist abuse since the tournament began in Switzerland, leading her to step back from social media. The negative impact of such abuse, Carter shared, affects confidence and mental well-being, making players question their worth and performance on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025