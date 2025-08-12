England Defender Jess Carter Speaks Out Against Racism in Women’s Euro 2025

England defender Jess Carter has voiced her relief that non-black teammates missed penalties in the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Sweden, fearing that Lauren James could have faced severe racial abuse if she had been the only one to miss a spot-kick. England clinched victory in a tense shootout after a two-goal comeback.

Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk denied four English attempts, including a crucial save from James. Carter revealed on Monday to ITN that it was terrifying to consider the potential backlash if James, being black, had been the sole player to miss. "It's horrible to say but there was a sigh of relief when other non-black players missed," she explained.

Carter herself has been targeted by online racist abuse since the tournament began in Switzerland, leading her to step back from social media. The negative impact of such abuse, Carter shared, affects confidence and mental well-being, making players question their worth and performance on the pitch.

