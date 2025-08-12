Kicking Off a Legacy: The 64th Subroto Cup Returns

The 64th edition of the prestigious Subroto Cup is set to commence on August 19, featuring 106 teams across three categories: Junior Boys (U-17), Junior Girls (U-17), and Sub-Junior Boys (U-15). Among the participants are international teams from Sri Lanka and Nepal, underscoring the tournament's growing global appeal.

Organized by the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the Air Force Sports Control Board, the tournament will take place in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, running until September 25. The event offers a platform for young athletes to showcase their football skills while vying for recognition and opportunities to progress into senior-level competitions.

A key highlight of this year's tournament is the "Indian Tigers and Tigresses" campaign, through which seven players will be selected for advanced training in Germany. The tournament, first held in 1960, remains a pillar of grassroots football development in India, attracting attention for its role in nurturing the country's future football stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)