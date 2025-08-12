Left Menu

Kicking Off a Legacy: The 64th Subroto Cup Returns

The 64th Subroto Cup, an esteemed inter-school football tournament, begins August 19, featuring 106 teams, including international participants. Organized by SMSES and the Air Force Sports Control Board, the event aims to nurture young talent and runs until September 25 in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:51 IST
Kicking Off a Legacy: The 64th Subroto Cup Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 64th edition of the prestigious Subroto Cup is set to commence on August 19, featuring 106 teams across three categories: Junior Boys (U-17), Junior Girls (U-17), and Sub-Junior Boys (U-15). Among the participants are international teams from Sri Lanka and Nepal, underscoring the tournament's growing global appeal.

Organized by the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the Air Force Sports Control Board, the tournament will take place in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, running until September 25. The event offers a platform for young athletes to showcase their football skills while vying for recognition and opportunities to progress into senior-level competitions.

A key highlight of this year's tournament is the "Indian Tigers and Tigresses" campaign, through which seven players will be selected for advanced training in Germany. The tournament, first held in 1960, remains a pillar of grassroots football development in India, attracting attention for its role in nurturing the country's future football stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025