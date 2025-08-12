Left Menu

Roger Binny's Continued Reign Amid National Sports Bill Passage

Former Indian all-rounder Roger Binny remains the BCCI president despite turning 70, following the National Sports Bill's passage in parliament. While the BCCI legal team reviews the bill, Binny's continuation depends on board members' decisions, with a potential extension until age 75, coinciding with cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.

Roger Binny

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny's tenure as BCCI president continues uninterrupted following the recent passage of the National Sports Bill in parliament. Binny, who celebrated his 70th birthday, is set to remain in his position until the BCCI's Annual General Meeting scheduled for September.

Sources from within the board indicate that Binny could continue in his role until the new cut-off age of 75, contingent on the agreement of BCCI state units. This comes as the bill now encompasses the BCCI, although the Right To Information Act remains non-applicable to the body.

The BCCI legal team is currently scrutinizing the implications of the bill. Discussions with stakeholders are anticipated, particularly with cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics. Binny took over as BCCI president from former captain Sourav Ganguly in October 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

