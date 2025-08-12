Left Menu

Parliament Passes Landmark National Sports Governance & Anti-Doping Bills

India's Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill. The former strengthens sports administration and includes a dispute resolution mechanism, while the latter confirms NADA's autonomy. Both bills await presidential assent and have been praised for promoting transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move for Indian sports administration, Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill. The legislation, which received approval from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha within a span of 24 hours, is set to reform how sports bodies operate, introducing national boards and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured the Upper House that the initiative is intended to empower and support sports entities rather than control them, aiming to bring transparency. The bills have been hailed by prominent sports figures for paving the way for significant reforms, such as the potential to win the 2036 Olympics bid.

The National Sports Governance Bill introduces stringent accountability measures and a National Sports Tribunal with powers comparable to a civil court. The revised National Anti-Doping Bill underscores the autonomy of the National Anti-Doping Agency, improving its compliance with World Anti-Doping Agency standards. With the bills awaiting presidential assent, their enactment is anticipated to reshape India's sports landscape.

