India's New Sports Bill: A Game Changer for Good Governance

The National Sports Governance Bill, soon to be law, aims to overhaul India's sports administration. Supported by PT Usha, the bill promises transparency, accountability, and a standardized framework for sports governance. It also establishes a National Sports Tribunal to streamline dispute resolution, paving the way for India's 2036 Olympic bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the National Sports Governance Bill advances towards becoming law, Indian sports bodies and officials, including Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, celebrate it as a pivotal step. The bill is designed to reform sports administration, providing a unified governance framework for India's National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Joining nations like the USA, UK, China, and Japan, India aims to solidify its sports governance through formal legislation. P T Usha, a nominated Rajya Sabha member, sees this as a move to end longstanding issues of stagnation and inconsistency in sports governance, heralding transparency and accountability.

The bill introduces a National Sports Tribunal with civil court powers to resolve disputes concerning federations and athletes. Supported by sports figures, the legislation is a step towards India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, enhancing the sports ecosystem and governance model to global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

