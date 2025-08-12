Left Menu

Jharkhand Triumphs at Junior Women's National Hockey Championship

Jharkhand claimed victory at the 15th Junior Women's National Hockey Championship, defeating Haryana 2-1. The event also saw Uttar Pradesh triumph over Chhattisgarh 2-0 to secure the bronze medal. Notable performances included early goals by Jharkhand's Sweety Dungdung and Shanti Kumari.

Jharkhand emerged victorious at the 15th Junior Women's National Hockey Championship, overcoming Haryana with a 2-1 win in the Division 'A' final held on Tuesday.

The concluding day of the championship featured impressive performances, with Jharkhand clinching the title and Uttar Pradesh securing the bronze medal after defeating Chhattisgarh 2-0.

Sweety Dungdung and Shanti Kumari of Jharkhand netted early goals, ensuring their team's lead. Haryana's late attempt to equalize with a goal by Kirty fell short, confirming Jharkhand's dominance in the tournament.

