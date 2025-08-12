Left Menu

Bundesliga Adopts Precise Added Time Calculations

Germany's Bundesliga is extending game durations by precisely calculating added time for events like red cards and injuries, following trends from the 2022 World Cup and English Premier League. The initiative aims to increase the net playing time, starting from August 22 in the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Bundesliga will see extended games this season as Germany adopts more precise methods to calculate added time. This initiative aligns with the precedent set by the 2022 World Cup and the English Premier League, focusing on accurately timing events such as red cards, penalties, and injuries.

Germany's top soccer league aims to expand net playing time beyond the current average of 60 minutes with the ball in play. "We currently have just under 60 minutes of net playing time, which will probably increase," stated Knut Kircher, managing director of sports and communication for the German refereeing body, as noted by the dpa.

Though the new change officially starts with the Bundesliga season on August 22, it has already been implemented in the men's second and third tiers, facing some opposition from fans and officials.

