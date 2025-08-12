Left Menu

CONMEBOL Launches Digital Offensive Against Racism

CONMEBOL introduces a new system, in collaboration with Signify Group, to combat racism, hate speech, and abuse on social media, targeting players and officials. This initiative will begin with the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournaments, allowing real-time identification and action against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:55 IST
In a significant move to tackle online harassment, CONMEBOL, the South American soccer governing body, has launched a new system aimed at identifying and combating racism and abuse on social media. This initiative will monitor interactions involving players, referees, and clubs.

Collaborating with Signify Group, the system is designed to detect threats in real-time and deter abusive behavior, enabling authorities to take decisive actions against violators. These measures could include account suspensions, stadium bans, and official reports to authorities.

The system is set to debut alongside the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana competitions, marking a pivotal step in ensuring a safer environment for all stakeholders in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

