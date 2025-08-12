Jack Grealish Joins Everton on Loan to Revive International Career

In a significant move, England midfielder Jack Grealish has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Announced by both clubs on Tuesday, the deal aims to revive Grealish's international career ahead of the World Cup.

Having faced limited game time under Pep Guardiola at City, Everton provides a new opportunity for the 29-year-old player. Since City's investment of 100 million pounds for Grealish in 2021, he has struggled for consistent game time. Everton, managed by David Moyes, has an option to make Grealish's stay permanent for 50 million pounds at the end of the loan.

Grealish, who scored 17 goals in 157 appearances for City, expressed his excitement about joining a club with such a rich history. Wearing the number 18, he looks to reignite his presence in the national team and help Everton start afresh at their new stadium.

