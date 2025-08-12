Left Menu

Jack Grealish Joins Everton on Loan to Revive International Career

Jack Grealish, England midfielder, has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City to revive his international career. Seeking game time ahead of the World Cup, he aims to regain form and impress for England. Everton has an option to make the move permanent for 50 million pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:28 IST
Jack Grealish Joins Everton on Loan to Revive International Career
Jack Grealish

In a significant move, England midfielder Jack Grealish has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Announced by both clubs on Tuesday, the deal aims to revive Grealish's international career ahead of the World Cup.

Having faced limited game time under Pep Guardiola at City, Everton provides a new opportunity for the 29-year-old player. Since City's investment of 100 million pounds for Grealish in 2021, he has struggled for consistent game time. Everton, managed by David Moyes, has an option to make Grealish's stay permanent for 50 million pounds at the end of the loan.

Grealish, who scored 17 goals in 157 appearances for City, expressed his excitement about joining a club with such a rich history. Wearing the number 18, he looks to reignite his presence in the national team and help Everton start afresh at their new stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025