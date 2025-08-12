Left Menu

Real Madrid Rebuffs La Liga Game in the U.S., Calling It a 'Turning Point'

Real Madrid opposes the idea of a La Liga game being played in the U.S. They argue it compromises competitive integrity. Villarreal and La Liga are pushing for the match, planning incentives for fans. Approval is pending from FIFA and UEFA. The initiative seeks to grow soccer's brand in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:05 IST
Real Madrid Rebuffs La Liga Game in the U.S., Calling It a 'Turning Point'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid has strongly objected to the idea of a La Liga regular-season match being played in the United States, calling it a potential "turning point in the world of football." The club expressed concern about the potential compromise in the integrity and legitimacy of competition results.

While Real Madrid resists, Villarreal is incentivizing fans with free travel and tickets if their match against Barcelona gets approved to be held in Miami. The Spanish soccer federation has approved the move, but it awaits authorization from FIFA and UEFA, which the league hopes will expand soccer's brand in the U.S.

Historically, attempts to host official league matches in other countries have faced criticism, yet the move aligns with efforts to internationalize Spanish soccer. It reflects a growing trend seen in other sports, aiming to expand brand and fan bases in key international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025