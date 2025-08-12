Real Madrid Rebuffs La Liga Game in the U.S., Calling It a 'Turning Point'

Real Madrid has strongly objected to the idea of a La Liga regular-season match being played in the United States, calling it a potential "turning point in the world of football." The club expressed concern about the potential compromise in the integrity and legitimacy of competition results.

While Real Madrid resists, Villarreal is incentivizing fans with free travel and tickets if their match against Barcelona gets approved to be held in Miami. The Spanish soccer federation has approved the move, but it awaits authorization from FIFA and UEFA, which the league hopes will expand soccer's brand in the U.S.

Historically, attempts to host official league matches in other countries have faced criticism, yet the move aligns with efforts to internationalize Spanish soccer. It reflects a growing trend seen in other sports, aiming to expand brand and fan bases in key international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)