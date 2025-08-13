Donnarumma Exits PSG Amid Squad Shake-Up

Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed his exit from Paris St Germain after manager Luis Enrique excluded him from the squad, most notably leaving him out of the Super Cup lineup. The Italian goalkeeper, who played a crucial role in PSG's treble-winning season, is set to leave with a year remaining on his contract.

Responding to the decision, Donnarumma expressed his dismay on social media, stating, "Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success." Despite his pivotal contributions, PSG's preference for a different goalkeeper profile has led them to sign Lucas Chevalier.

PSG manager Luis Enrique addressed the situation, acknowledging Donnarumma as one of the top players in his position. "These are always hard decisions to make," Enrique commented, emphasizing the need to find the best solution for all. As of now, Donnarumma's next club remains undecided, but he wishes to bid a proper farewell to PSG fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)