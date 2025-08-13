Left Menu

Donnarumma Exits PSG Amid Squad Shake-Up

Gianluigi Donnarumma announces his departure from Paris St Germain, after being left out of the squad by manager Luis Enrique. PSG's signing of French keeper Lucas Chevalier prompts speculation about Donnarumma's future. The Italian keeper expresses disappointment and hopes for a proper farewell to PSG supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:05 IST
Donnarumma Exits PSG Amid Squad Shake-Up
Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Country:
  • Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed his exit from Paris St Germain after manager Luis Enrique excluded him from the squad, most notably leaving him out of the Super Cup lineup. The Italian goalkeeper, who played a crucial role in PSG's treble-winning season, is set to leave with a year remaining on his contract.

Responding to the decision, Donnarumma expressed his dismay on social media, stating, "Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success." Despite his pivotal contributions, PSG's preference for a different goalkeeper profile has led them to sign Lucas Chevalier.

PSG manager Luis Enrique addressed the situation, acknowledging Donnarumma as one of the top players in his position. "These are always hard decisions to make," Enrique commented, emphasizing the need to find the best solution for all. As of now, Donnarumma's next club remains undecided, but he wishes to bid a proper farewell to PSG fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025