Flag Football Gains Momentum: Women's Teams Thrive Ahead of Olympic Debut

Momentum for women's flag football is surging as top teams convene at the World Games in Chengdu, marking the sport's second appearance. With the Olympic debut only three years away, excitement builds around this expanding event.

Diana Flores, Mexico's captain who steered her team to inaugural victory at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, is hopeful for continued success amid this transformative period. Flore emphasized the rapid growth and opportunities the sport offers new generations.

The tournament, featuring eight women's teams over four days, anticipates the 2028 Los Angeles Games Olympic inclusion. Mexico's previous win exemplifies flag football's global reach, transforming beyond its U.S. NFL roots to an international spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)