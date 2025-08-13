Left Menu

India's Ice Queens: Breaking Barriers with Bronze Glory

The Indian Women's Ice Hockey team has secured a historic Bronze at the IIHF Asia Cup, inspiring athletes nationwide. Overcoming societal stereotypes and challenges, they've demonstrated resilience and courage. Their journey, now a film called 'Sound of Courage,' showcases their unyielding spirit and determination. (ANI)

Updated: 13-08-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:45 IST
Indian Women's Ice Hockey team. (Photo: Ice Hockey Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, the Indian Women's Ice Hockey team has defied expectations by clinching a historic Bronze at the IIHF Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE. This achievement has spotlighted their resilience and transformed them into symbols of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across India.

The victory reflects not only sporting prowess but also the team's arduous journey through societal barriers, as they ventured into a discipline traditionally dominated by men. Players like Diskit C Angmo, who initially only observed ice hockey, have propelled the sport into a new era, challenging stereotypes and inspiring young women from Ladakh.

Team captain Tsewang Chuskit recalls the skepticism faced by the players, often dismissed in a male-centric field. Yet, these doubts only ignited their resolve to prove naysayers wrong, as echoed by Diskit. With players defying conventions, such as Rinchen Dolma's remarkable return post-motherhood, the team's story continues to influence hearts worldwide, now celebrated in the tribute film 'Sound of Courage' by Pocket FM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

