West Indies Secure Historic ODI Series Win Over Pakistan

The West Indies ended a 34-year drought with an emphatic 202-run series-clinching victory over Pakistan in Trinidad, as reported by the ICC. Under skipper Shai Hope's leadership, with his undefeated 120-run innings, the West Indies posted a formidable 294/6. Jayden Seales complemented this effort by claiming six wickets, dismissing Pakistan for a paltry 92, securing a 2-1 series triumph for the home team.

This victory marked West Indies' first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, rejuvenating their bid to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 after missing out on the 2023 edition. Despite initial trouble at 184/6, Hope and Justin Greaves' partnership ensured a competitive total, which proved insurmountable for the visitors at Brian Lara Stadium.

Hope's 18th ODI century places him third among West Indies' all-time century-makers, surpassing Desmond Haynes. Seales' exceptional bowling, particularly his 6/18 figures, devastated Pakistan's lineup. The win was the fourth-largest by runs for West Indies in ODI history. Hope noted the numerous positives from the series, highlighting the team's historic performance against Pakistan. Seales was lauded as Player of the Series for his standout contributions, with Hope commending his skill and adaptability.

