West Indies Secure Historic ODI Series Win Over Pakistan
West Indies clinched a historic 202-run series victory against Pakistan, marking their first ODI series win over them since 1991. Skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 120 and pacer Jayden Seales' six-wicket haul propelled the hosts to triumph, boosting their confidence for future World Cup qualification campaigns.
- Country:
- Trinidad and Tobago
The West Indies ended a 34-year drought with an emphatic 202-run series-clinching victory over Pakistan in Trinidad, as reported by the ICC. Under skipper Shai Hope's leadership, with his undefeated 120-run innings, the West Indies posted a formidable 294/6. Jayden Seales complemented this effort by claiming six wickets, dismissing Pakistan for a paltry 92, securing a 2-1 series triumph for the home team.
This victory marked West Indies' first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, rejuvenating their bid to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 after missing out on the 2023 edition. Despite initial trouble at 184/6, Hope and Justin Greaves' partnership ensured a competitive total, which proved insurmountable for the visitors at Brian Lara Stadium.
Hope's 18th ODI century places him third among West Indies' all-time century-makers, surpassing Desmond Haynes. Seales' exceptional bowling, particularly his 6/18 figures, devastated Pakistan's lineup. The win was the fourth-largest by runs for West Indies in ODI history. Hope noted the numerous positives from the series, highlighting the team's historic performance against Pakistan. Seales was lauded as Player of the Series for his standout contributions, with Hope commending his skill and adaptability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Horizons: Pakistan's Push for U.S. Partnership
Amit Shah slams former home minister P Chidambaram for seeking proof of terrorists being from Pakistan, giving clean chit to Pakistan.
In 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, India had 15,000 sq km Pakistan territory under control, but PoK was not taken back: Shah.
India's armed forces crippled Pakistan's defence systems, it had no choice but to request India to halt attacks: Amit Shah in LS.
Operation Sindoor exposed state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.