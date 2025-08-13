India Aims for 2030 Commonwealth Games: Ahmedabad as Potential Host City

In a significant move, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has advanced its ambition to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, following the approval of a bid submission during its Special General Meeting on Wednesday. The bid proposal, slated for submission by August 31, underscores India's sporting aspirations and commitment to elevate its global standing.

The meeting saw deliberations over vital components, including passing the audited financial statement for 2023-24 and appointing a statutory auditor for 2024-25. These discussions were part of a broader agenda to align necessary approvals for hosting the Games. As part of strategic efforts, a senior delegation led by Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat's Minister of Sports, engaged with Commonwealth Sport officials in June, underscoring India's preparedness and eagerness to host the 2030 Games.

Throughout the discussions, emphasis was placed on integrating global standards into the bid, highlighting key bid elements such as vision, legacy plans, and sustainability measures. By engaging with stakeholders and focusing on aspects like infrastructure, athlete services, and governance, India is determined to set a benchmark in successfully hosting an international sporting event, should Ahmedabad be selected.

(With inputs from agencies.)