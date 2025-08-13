India Aims to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: A United Bid for Inclusivity

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has given its formal approval for India to submit a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision was made during a Special General Meeting, with top officials emphasizing an inclusive edition that incorporates all medal-earning sports.

While Ahmedabad leads as the potential host city, IOA President P.T. Usha highlighted that Delhi and Bhubaneswar are also contenders, promising a decision soon. India's position as a preferred host strengthens with Canada's exit from the competition.

The 2030 Games aim to include traditional sports such as kabaddi and kho kho, along with core Commonwealth sports. The final host city will be decided by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in November.

