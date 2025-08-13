New Zealand's Renewed Drive: All Blacks Seek Rugby Championship Redemption

The evolving New Zealand rugby squad, under the current leadership of Scott Robertson, faces mounting pressure to rival South Africa for the Rugby Championship title. The team has experienced significant challenges transitioning after a previous dominance from 2021 to 2023, which ended with losses to South Africa and Argentina.

As they face a critical moment ahead of their next World Cup, the All Blacks have managed to secure seven out of eight wins, showing glimpses of improved performance as demonstrated in their overpowering series against a weakened French team. This performance, however, has not entirely won over the local media, who remain unconvinced of the team's progress.

Key to the All Blacks' strategy is beginning their campaign in Argentina, where they boast an undefeated record against the host. This will be crucial before their challenging face-off against the Springboks. Robertson has made minor roster tweaks while retaining the core team, including relying on veterans like Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett. The overarching aim for Robertson is to maintain momentum and minimize injuries as they proceed with their tour.