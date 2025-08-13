Cricketer Suresh Raina Questioned in Money Laundering Probe Tied to Betting App

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subjected ex-cricketer Suresh Raina to an intense interrogation session lasting over eight hours, probing his involvement in a suspected money laundering operation tied to an illegal online betting platform. The investigation pivots around Raina's potential endorsements and interactions with the app, identified as 1xBet.

Sources report that Raina, who has been part of 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India, might have had financial dealings linked to this application. The federal body is scrutinizing various aspects, including any endorsement fees received by Raina and the communication channels he used with the app's representatives.

This investigation is part of a broader probe into multiple online betting applications, suspected of deceiving numerous investors and avoiding taxes. The issue has drawn attention at the governmental level, with efforts to block over 1,524 online gambling platforms across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)