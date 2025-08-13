Gujarat Gears Up for Possible 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting

The Gujarat government is making significant strides toward potentially hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as detailed by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The announcement follows a visit by senior officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by Director of Games Darren Hall, as they assess the suitability of Ahmedabad as the host city.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for hosting the Games, with a detailed proposal outlining various venues within Gujarat. The competition for hosting took a positive turn with Canada's withdrawal from the bid. Sanghavi emphasized a meticulous, step-by-step approach in following the necessary procedures for the bidding process, envisioning Ahmedabad as a central hub for the Games.

Commonwealth Sport's General Assembly is slated to announce the winning bid in November, making considerations around sustainability, athletic facilities, and geographical appeal vital to India's proposal. Harpal Singh, a member of the Indian Olympic Association, underscored these critical criteria for selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)