Left Menu

Gujarat Gears Up for Possible 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting

The Gujarat government is progressing with plans to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the recent visit by Commonwealth Sport officials. With Canada's exit from the race, India's chances have improved. The final host decision will be in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:40 IST
Gujarat Gears Up for Possible 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gujarat government is making significant strides toward potentially hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as detailed by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The announcement follows a visit by senior officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by Director of Games Darren Hall, as they assess the suitability of Ahmedabad as the host city.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for hosting the Games, with a detailed proposal outlining various venues within Gujarat. The competition for hosting took a positive turn with Canada's withdrawal from the bid. Sanghavi emphasized a meticulous, step-by-step approach in following the necessary procedures for the bidding process, envisioning Ahmedabad as a central hub for the Games.

Commonwealth Sport's General Assembly is slated to announce the winning bid in November, making considerations around sustainability, athletic facilities, and geographical appeal vital to India's proposal. Harpal Singh, a member of the Indian Olympic Association, underscored these critical criteria for selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025