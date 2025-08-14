Epic Battles Unfold at Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka and Sinner Surge into Quarters

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are making headlines at the Cincinnati Open as they secure spots in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka, the world number one, showcased her top form with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, marking her tour-leading 50th win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Sinner triumphed over Adrian Mannarino, overcoming a daunting three-hour rain delay. His success continues as he extends his hard-court winning streak to 24 matches, setting up a formidable face-off with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This year's Cincinnati Open promises electrifying tennis battles, with standout performances also from Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. As the tournament progresses, fans are eagerly watching the intense match-ups unfold.