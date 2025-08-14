Left Menu

Epic Battles Unfold at Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka and Sinner Surge into Quarters

At the Cincinnati Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals amid thrilling matches and rain delays. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Sinner extended a 24-match hardcourt win streak. Both players face challenging opponents in upcoming matches as the tournament heats up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 08:02 IST
Epic Battles Unfold at Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka and Sinner Surge into Quarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are making headlines at the Cincinnati Open as they secure spots in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka, the world number one, showcased her top form with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, marking her tour-leading 50th win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Sinner triumphed over Adrian Mannarino, overcoming a daunting three-hour rain delay. His success continues as he extends his hard-court winning streak to 24 matches, setting up a formidable face-off with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This year's Cincinnati Open promises electrifying tennis battles, with standout performances also from Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. As the tournament progresses, fans are eagerly watching the intense match-ups unfold.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025