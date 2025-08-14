Epic Battles Unfold at Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka and Sinner Surge into Quarters
At the Cincinnati Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals amid thrilling matches and rain delays. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Sinner extended a 24-match hardcourt win streak. Both players face challenging opponents in upcoming matches as the tournament heats up.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are making headlines at the Cincinnati Open as they secure spots in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka, the world number one, showcased her top form with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, marking her tour-leading 50th win.
Meanwhile, defending champion Sinner triumphed over Adrian Mannarino, overcoming a daunting three-hour rain delay. His success continues as he extends his hard-court winning streak to 24 matches, setting up a formidable face-off with Felix Auger-Aliassime.
This year's Cincinnati Open promises electrifying tennis battles, with standout performances also from Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. As the tournament progresses, fans are eagerly watching the intense match-ups unfold.
