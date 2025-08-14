Left Menu

Barcelona Clears Salary-Cap Hurdle with Joan García Signing

Barcelona is set to register goalkeeper Joan García for the upcoming season following confirmation of Marc-André ter Stegen's long-term injury. This development creates salary-cap space, enabling new player registrations. Ter Stegen initially disagreed with the club over his injury's length, leading to disciplinary actions before a resolution.

Barcelona will proceed to register its newly signed goalkeeper, Joan García, for the upcoming season after La Liga confirmed a long-term injury to Marc-André ter Stegen. This decision allows the club to navigate salary-cap restrictions effectively.

The confirmation by La Liga's Medical Committee means Barcelona can secure García's registration while complying with financial fair play rules. Initially, a dispute arose between the club and Ter Stegen regarding the injury's duration.

Ter Stegen recently agreed to sign the necessary medical report, seeing him reinstated as captain after losing captaincy momentarily. Facing several injuries, Ter Stegen emphasized his eagerness to return to action promptly despite the setback.

