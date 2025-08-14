Sabalenka and Sinner Sweep into Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals

In a commanding performance, world number one Aryna Sabalenka surged into the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals with a 6-1, 7-5 triumph over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Belarusian champion showcased her form with a decisive victory, marking her 50th win of the season within just 80 minutes.

In the men's draw, defending champion Jannik Sinner weathered a lengthy rain delay to maintain his title bid. He secured a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6(4) win against Adrian Mannarino to push into the quarter-finals, keeping his impressive record intact with his 24th consecutive hard-court victory.

Elsewhere, Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton and French qualifier Terence Atmane both advanced, the latter earning a significant win over Taylor Fritz. These emerging talents join top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in a highly competitive next stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)