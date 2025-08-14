Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli as India's Greatest Player Under His Tenure

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, has lauded Virat Kohli as the finest player he had the privilege of coaching. In a video on Sky Sports' YouTube channel, Shastri praised Kohli's ability to dominate the field and his commitment to fairness and excellence.

Reflecting on Kohli's leadership post-MS Dhoni's retirement, Shastri highlighted some breathtaking performances by Kohli, especially in overseas conditions like Australia, South Africa, and England. Under Shastri's guidance, Kohli led India to new heights, becoming the face of the team from 2017 to 2021.

Despite missing an ICC trophy, Shastri emphasized the formidable team Kohli captained, which showcased India's cricketing prowess globally. Kohli's peak from 2016 to 2019 was marked by astounding statistics, yet recent years saw a dip in his Test game, leading to his retirement from the format earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)