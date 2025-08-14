Himalayan Kingfisher Soars at First Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Srinagar

The inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival is set to make waves at Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake from August 21-23. The Himalayan Kingfisher, the festival's vibrant mascot, was unveiled on Thursday, symbolizing the spirit of adventure, nature, and competition that the event embodies. Organized by the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, the festival adds to the expanding Khelo India calendar following the successful Beach Games in Diu this past May.

For Jammu and Kashmir, this marks the second Khelo India event after Gulmarg hosted the snow events of the Khelo India Winter Games in March. The Water Sports Festival will feature competitive medal events in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, alongside demonstration events such as water skiing, a Shikara race, and dragon boat racing. More than 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are expected to showcase their prowess in Srinagar. The event was marked by a ceremony attended by Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, during which the mascot and official games kits were unveiled.

The Himalayan Kingfisher mascot, with its striking orange and blue hues, not only embodies the festival's spirit but also serves as an ambassador for eco-friendly sports and tourism, highlighting the natural beauty and cultural richness of Kashmir. The festival's logo, featuring a Shikara gliding on Dal Lake framed by the region's majestic mountains and pine trees, complements this vision. As said by Sadiq, "Gulmarg has already become the winter games capital of the country, and now Dal Lake will become the water sports hub of the country." This initiative represents a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and promises to unite tradition, nature, and the vigorous energy of sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)