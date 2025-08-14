Left Menu

Thrilling Clashes Mark Day 3 of Hockey India Junior Championship

Chandigarh and Uttarakhand emerged victorious while Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir ended their match with a draw on the third day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship Division 'B'. Notable games included a narrow win for Chandigarh and a dominant victory for Uttarakhand over Assam.

Exciting clashes characterized the third day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship Division 'B'. Spectators witnessed a series of intense matches culminating in dramatic results.

The day kicked off with an engaging match between Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir. Both teams displayed remarkable skills, ending the game in a thrilling 5-5 draw.

Highlighting the day's fixtures, Chandigarh secured a tight 4-3 victory against Arunachal, while Uttarakhand showcased dominance in their 8-1 win over Assam, securing gameplay insights into the young talent's prowess.

