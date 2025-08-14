Yoane Wissa's Uncertain Future at Brentford
Brentford striker Yoane Wissa will not play in the Premier League opener amid transfer uncertainties. A rejected bid from Newcastle has caused disruption, with Wissa resuming training recently. Manager Keith Andrews has decided to focus on available players, though he desires Wissa's continued team involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Brentford's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest will proceed without striker Yoane Wissa as uncertainty clouds his future with the club, Keith Andrews confirmed on Thursday.
Following a rejected bid from Newcastle, Wissa had left the team's training camp in Portugal early last month but rejoined practice sessions just last week.
Wissa, who ranked sixth in league scoring with 19 goals last season, had formed a formidable duo with Bryan Mbeumo. Although manager Andrews values Wissa's contribution, he has opted to focus on players ready for the upcoming match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bayern Munich Secures Luis Diaz from Liverpool in Landmark Transfer
Bayern Munich Snags Luis Díaz: A Transfer Game Changer
Tamil Nadu Transfers Kavin Selvaganesh Murder Case to CB-CID for Independent Probe
Durand Cup's Glorious Return to Imphal: A Festival of Football and Culture
Assam Transfers PWD Engineer Suicide Probe to CBI Amid Public Outrage