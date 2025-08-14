Yoane Wissa's Uncertain Future at Brentford

Brentford's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest will proceed without striker Yoane Wissa as uncertainty clouds his future with the club, Keith Andrews confirmed on Thursday.

Following a rejected bid from Newcastle, Wissa had left the team's training camp in Portugal early last month but rejoined practice sessions just last week.

Wissa, who ranked sixth in league scoring with 19 goals last season, had formed a formidable duo with Bryan Mbeumo. Although manager Andrews values Wissa's contribution, he has opted to focus on players ready for the upcoming match.

