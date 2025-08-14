Left Menu

Yoane Wissa's Uncertain Future at Brentford

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa will not play in the Premier League opener amid transfer uncertainties. A rejected bid from Newcastle has caused disruption, with Wissa resuming training recently. Manager Keith Andrews has decided to focus on available players, though he desires Wissa's continued team involvement.

Updated: 14-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:17 IST
  • United Kingdom

Brentford's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest will proceed without striker Yoane Wissa as uncertainty clouds his future with the club, Keith Andrews confirmed on Thursday.

Following a rejected bid from Newcastle, Wissa had left the team's training camp in Portugal early last month but rejoined practice sessions just last week.

Wissa, who ranked sixth in league scoring with 19 goals last season, had formed a formidable duo with Bryan Mbeumo. Although manager Andrews values Wissa's contribution, he has opted to focus on players ready for the upcoming match.

