Bengaluru Blasters Secure Dominant Victory Over Gulbarga Mystics

The Bengaluru Blasters claimed a five-wicket victory over the Gulbarga Mystics in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. LR Chethan's unbeaten 75 led the chase, overcoming the Mystics' total of 112. Lavish Kaushal's resilient 54 not out was the highlight for Gulbarga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:48 IST
Bengaluru Blasters Secure Dominant Victory Over Gulbarga Mystics
LR Chethan. (Photo: Maharaja Trophy) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru Blasters showcased their prowess with a commanding five-wicket win against the Gulbarga Mystics in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. The team overcame initial emotions from their previous game to deliver a stellar performance, as highlighted by a press release from the Maharaja Trophy.

Having won the toss at the iconic Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium, the Blasters skillfully maneuvered their bowling attack, making early inroads into the Gulbarga lineup. Despite a shaky start, a notable last-wicket partnership added 45 runs to the Mystics' innings, giving them a slim score to defend.

Chasing 113, the Blasters remained unfazed, with LR Chethan leading the charge in the 15th over. Despite early setbacks and a spirited performance by Lavish Kaushal for Gulbarga, Chethan's unbeaten 75 off 48 balls ensured a comfortable victory, consolidating the Blasters' dominance in the tournament.

