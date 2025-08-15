Thrilling Developments in the World of Sports: NBA's New Deal, Sinner's Winning Streak, and More

The NBA has unveiled its schedule for the 2025-26 regular season, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking media rights partnership with NBCUniversal and Amazon. This new deal excludes Turner Sports' TNT, leading to significant shifts in sports broadcasting.

In baseball news, San Diego Padres' pitcher Michael King was placed on a 15-day injured list due to knee inflammation. His absence is crucial as the Padres lead the Dodgers in the National League West by a single game.

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues to dazzle, breaking the world record for the 13th time in Budapest. With his eyes set on the World Championships in Tokyo, Duplantis remains a key athlete to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)