Thrilling Developments in the World of Sports: NBA's New Deal, Sinner's Winning Streak, and More
The latest sports highlights include the NBA's release of the 2025-26 schedule with a new media rights deal, Michael King's IL placement, Duplantis' pole vault world record, NFLPA's attorney issue, Sinner's Cincinnati Open semi-final victory, and Oklahoma's pricey press conference tickets.
The NBA has unveiled its schedule for the 2025-26 regular season, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking media rights partnership with NBCUniversal and Amazon. This new deal excludes Turner Sports' TNT, leading to significant shifts in sports broadcasting.
In baseball news, San Diego Padres' pitcher Michael King was placed on a 15-day injured list due to knee inflammation. His absence is crucial as the Padres lead the Dodgers in the National League West by a single game.
Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues to dazzle, breaking the world record for the 13th time in Budapest. With his eyes set on the World Championships in Tokyo, Duplantis remains a key athlete to watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Passed on 'Sinners' Audition
Jannik Sinner: A Grand Slam Champion's Strategic Reboot
Jannik Sinner: The Italian Tour de Force Prepares for Another Showdown at ATP Finals
Current Sports Roundup: Sinner, Swiatek and Messi Steal the Limelight
Swiatek and Sinner Storm into Cincinnati Quarter-finals Amid Rainy Delays