India's Sporting Future: A Winning Move
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted sports as pivotal in India's progress towards development during his Independence Day speech. The National Sports Policy aims to revolutionize sports across India, from schools to the Olympics, fostering an ecosystem for growth, accountability, and ethical practices, while tackling issues like obesity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the critical role of sports in India's growth as a developed nation. During his Independence Day speech, Modi outlined the transformative potential of the new National Sports Policy (NSP) in nurturing athletes from grassroots to international levels.
The policy, introduced on July 1 following cabinet approval, mandates greater accountability and ethical practices in the sports sector. It supports innovative funding initiatives such as 'Adopt an Athlete' and 'One Corporate-One Sport,' aiming for comprehensive development from schools to the Olympics.
Additionally, the NSP aligns with the National Sports Governance Bill, ensuring stricter regulatory frameworks and dispute resolution systems for National Sports Federations. Modi also stressed the significance of fitness in combating obesity, urging a nationwide effort to reduce oil consumption and enhance overall health.
