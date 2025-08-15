India's Sporting Future: A Winning Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the critical role of sports in India's growth as a developed nation. During his Independence Day speech, Modi outlined the transformative potential of the new National Sports Policy (NSP) in nurturing athletes from grassroots to international levels.

The policy, introduced on July 1 following cabinet approval, mandates greater accountability and ethical practices in the sports sector. It supports innovative funding initiatives such as 'Adopt an Athlete' and 'One Corporate-One Sport,' aiming for comprehensive development from schools to the Olympics.

Additionally, the NSP aligns with the National Sports Governance Bill, ensuring stricter regulatory frameworks and dispute resolution systems for National Sports Federations. Modi also stressed the significance of fitness in combating obesity, urging a nationwide effort to reduce oil consumption and enhance overall health.

(With inputs from agencies.)