Left Menu

India's Sporting Future: A Winning Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted sports as pivotal in India's progress towards development during his Independence Day speech. The National Sports Policy aims to revolutionize sports across India, from schools to the Olympics, fostering an ecosystem for growth, accountability, and ethical practices, while tackling issues like obesity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:45 IST
India's Sporting Future: A Winning Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the critical role of sports in India's growth as a developed nation. During his Independence Day speech, Modi outlined the transformative potential of the new National Sports Policy (NSP) in nurturing athletes from grassroots to international levels.

The policy, introduced on July 1 following cabinet approval, mandates greater accountability and ethical practices in the sports sector. It supports innovative funding initiatives such as 'Adopt an Athlete' and 'One Corporate-One Sport,' aiming for comprehensive development from schools to the Olympics.

Additionally, the NSP aligns with the National Sports Governance Bill, ensuring stricter regulatory frameworks and dispute resolution systems for National Sports Federations. Modi also stressed the significance of fitness in combating obesity, urging a nationwide effort to reduce oil consumption and enhance overall health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025