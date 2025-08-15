Saptak Talwar Aims to Overcome Challenges at the Finnish Golf Tournament

Saptak Talwar began his campaign at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge with a score of 1-over 73, placing him in a tie for 104th position. Fresh from a strong finish at the Irish Challenge, Talwar faces an uphill battle to make the cut this week.

Alvaro Hernandez Cabezuela emerged as the first-round leader with an impressive 9-under 63. The Spanish golfer, who is yet to make a cut on the Hotel Planner Tour this year, is aiming to capitalize on his buoyant start in Finland.

A group of players, including South African Wilco Nienaber, Scotsman David Law, Englishmen Josh Berry and George Mason, alongside Dutch golfers Vince van Veen and Lars van Meijel, found themselves sharing the fifth position, collectively carding seven under par.