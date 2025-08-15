Sharma's Steady Start, Penge Sets Course Record at Danish Golf Championship

On the opening day of the Danish Golf Championship, Shubhankar Sharma shot an even par 71 at the Par-71 Furesø Golf Klub, sitting in a tie for 70th place. To progress beyond the weekend, Sharma requires a stronger performance in the second round, having last made the cut at the Hero Indian Open.

Marco Penge shone brightly, achieving a new course record with a bogey-free round of 7-under 64, placing him as the leader by two strokes. His trajectory in the Race to Dubai rankings has soared, thanks to six top 30 finishes in seven events.

Among the day's notable highlights, Nicolai Højgaard captivated spectators with two eagle shots, finishing his round at three under par 68. Meanwhile, Europe's golfing elite battle for position, with players like Rasmus Højgaard, Francesco Molinari, and Aaron Cockerill close on Penge's heels.

