FC Goa Set for AFC Showdown with Ronaldo's Al Nassr

In an exciting draw for the AFC Champions League 2, Indian Super League side FC Goa finds themselves alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Group D. This second-tier continental club competition kicks off on September 16, offering thrilling prospects for football fans.

Al Nassr, captained by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, enters this tournament after a third-place finish in the Saudi Pro League, thereby missing out on the AFC Champions League Elite. FC Goa joins the group after a vital play-off victory against Al Seeb Club, securing their place in the competition's group stage.

The tournament, to be played in a home and away format, has football enthusiasts speculating about Ronaldo's presence in India, given reports of potential contractual clauses exempting him from away matches. The upcoming series will undoubtedly be a highlight of the football calendar, with Group D promising intense competition.