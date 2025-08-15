Left Menu

Jacob Bethell: England's Youngest Cricket Captain Set to Make History

Jacob Bethell will lead England's men's team against Ireland, becoming the youngest captain in an international match. The 21-year-old's leadership skills have impressed selectors. England will first tour South Africa before heading to Ireland. Sonny Baker receives his first call-up for the South Africa ODIs.

Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell is poised to make history as the youngest player to captain an England men's team in an international cricket match. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced his role as skipper for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Ireland.

The 21-year-old all-rounder has demonstrated remarkable leadership throughout his 29-match career with England across all formats. This opportunity comes during the absence of the regular test players, who are being rested for the three-match series in Dublin. 'Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads,' said selector Luke Wright.

Additionally, Sonny Baker, a right-arm fast bowler, has been called up to the ODI squad against South Africa following his commendable performances with the England Lions and in domestic cricket. England's tour will head to New Zealand in October and continue with five tests in Australia from November.

