UEFA Faces Backlash Over Political Banners at Soccer Matches

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation after fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Haifa displayed a controversial banner during a match against Poland's Rakow Czestochowa in the Conference League. This incident has drawn ire from both Polish President Karol Nawrocki and officials at Israel's embassy in Poland.

The banner, which proclaimed "Murderers since 1939," was displayed during a qualifying game held in a neutral venue in Hungary. The game was relocated due to security concerns, and it followed a controversial banner by Rakow fans in Poland that accused Israel of murder with global silence on the actions.

As UEFA contemplates potential penalties, the Polish foreign ministry has reached out to Israel's ambassador, emphasizing that diplomatic relations should not be impacted negatively by extremist actions. Meanwhile, UEFA itself faced criticism this week for its political messages displayed at elite soccer events, showing that the sports body is under pressure from multiple sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)