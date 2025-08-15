UEFA Faces Backlash Over Political Banners at Soccer Matches
UEFA has opened a disciplinary case following the display of a politically charged banner by Maccabi Haifa fans during a UEFA Conference League game against Rakow Czestochowa. The incident, condemning Poland's World War II actions, has sparked outrage from Polish and Israeli officials, highlighting ongoing issues of non-sporting messages in soccer.
UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation after fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Haifa displayed a controversial banner during a match against Poland's Rakow Czestochowa in the Conference League. This incident has drawn ire from both Polish President Karol Nawrocki and officials at Israel's embassy in Poland.
The banner, which proclaimed "Murderers since 1939," was displayed during a qualifying game held in a neutral venue in Hungary. The game was relocated due to security concerns, and it followed a controversial banner by Rakow fans in Poland that accused Israel of murder with global silence on the actions.
As UEFA contemplates potential penalties, the Polish foreign ministry has reached out to Israel's ambassador, emphasizing that diplomatic relations should not be impacted negatively by extremist actions. Meanwhile, UEFA itself faced criticism this week for its political messages displayed at elite soccer events, showing that the sports body is under pressure from multiple sides.
