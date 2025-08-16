Left Menu

Kapil Dev Celebrates Independence and Padel Passion

Kapil Dev celebrates Independence Day, urging appreciation for those who sacrificed for the nation. He praises the World Padel League, commending its unique appeal. Day 3 of the league saw thrilling matches, with Khan Tigers and SG Pipers Cheetahs advancing to the semi-finals. A Code of Conduct breach occurs, highlighting competitive intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:55 IST
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev extended heartfelt Independence Day wishes to the nation on Friday, emphasizing the importance of honoring the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives for India. 'We should always admire those who gave their lives to make this country beautiful,' he told the media.

The World Padel League, making waves since its February debut in India, saw its much-anticipated third season taking place in Mumbai from August 12 to 16. Supported by the Indian Padel Federation, it promised fans an exhilarating experience. Kapil Dev, sharing his perspective on the sport, lauded its distinct charm, noting, 'It's not as easy as it looks on television.'

On Day 3 of the WPL, spectators witnessed gripping performances, with Khan Tigers triumphing over Vernost Jaguars 19-10, and defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs narrowly defeating Vedanta Leopards 15-14 to advance to the semi-finals, joined by Game Changers Lions and Hubtown Panorama Panthers. A Code of Conduct issue surfaced as players Capra and Belluati faced a warning for late entry.

