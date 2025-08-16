Rybakina and Alcaraz Shine in Thrilling Cincinnati Showdowns

In an electrifying day at the Cincinnati Open, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina secured her place in the semi-finals by overpowering defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-1 6-4 victory. Rybakina, renowned for her powerful serve, maintained an 81% success rate on her first serve, saving all break points she faced. This win marks her seventh victory over a top-ranked player.

Iga Swiatek advanced to the semi-finals as well, defeating Anna Kalinskaya in her first WTA 1000 semi-final appearance in over a year. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare against Andrey Rublev in the men's draw, clinching a 6-3 4-6 7-5 win despite a series of unforced errors.

The competition remains fierce, with Veronika Kudermetova and Jasmine Paolini also securing semi-final spots. On the men's side, Alcaraz is set to face Alexander Zverev, who overcame Ben Shelton in straight sets. As anticipation builds, players prepare for battles that could define their careers at the Cincinnati Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)