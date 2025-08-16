Left Menu

Legal Showdown: EFI's Extraordinary General Meeting Blocked Amidst Disputes

The Delhi High Court has halted the Equestrian Federation of India's planned Extraordinary General Meeting due to pervasive disputes within the organization. The proceedings revealed challenges such as questionable club memberships and the need for elections adhering to the Sports Code. The situation underscores internal strife, impacting the federation’s operations and athletes.

Updated: 16-08-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has imposed a halt on the Equestrian Federation of India's (EFI) scheduled Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM), citing pervasive disputes affecting every facet of the organization's operations.

The contentious meeting, initially called for by EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh, was aimed at addressing agenda items like nominating an interim president and finalizing the 2025 calendar. However, the Rajasthan Equestrian Association (REA) contested the meeting, leading to the court's intervention. Among the issues highlighted were questionable club memberships and the need for elections guided by the Sports Code.

The court's decision to set October 13, 2025, as the next hearing date underscores ongoing internal discord within the EFI. This development is compounded by exemptions from the Sports Ministry that have also faced legal challenges. Meanwhile, EFI leadership is contemplating its next steps, as unresolved issues continue to cast a shadow over the organization's future and its athletes' prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

