Atalanta made a strategic move by acquiring Poland's talented wing-back, Nicola Zalewski, from Inter Milan. After just seven months and 17 appearances, including a brief showing in a Champions League final, Zalewski has transitioned to Atalanta, emphasizing the club's ambitions for the upcoming season.

The transfer deal, undisclosed by Atalanta but speculated to be valued at €17 million, grants Inter a tidy profit after their €6.3 million agreement with Roma. This reflects smart management on the financial front, as the transaction highlights Zalewski's rising stock in European football.

Zalewski's international experience, coupled with Atalanta's recent Champions League qualification, sets the stage for an exciting season. Under the direction of new coach Ivan Juric, Atalanta aims to build on its past successes while integrating fresh talent into its ranks, including the promising 23-year-old Zalewski.

(With inputs from agencies.)