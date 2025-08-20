Left Menu

Meghalaya Karatekas Shine at All India Independence Cup

Karatekas from Meghalaya earned 41 medals at the 19th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, held in New Delhi. The team secured 10 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze medals across kumite and kata events. Six athletes won two medals each, demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication.

Meghalaya Karatekas Shine at All India Independence Cup
Karatekas from Meghalaya made a remarkable mark at the 19th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, securing a total of 41 medals. The event, held in New Delhi, saw gold medalists Audrella Carisa Marbaniang and Nathaniel Levin Suting leading the charge among the state's talented contingent.

Meghalaya's impressive tally featured 10 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze medals in both kumite (sparring) and kata (choreographed movement) categories. In total, 35 karatekas from the state won medals, with six athletes earning two each and the rest claiming one apiece.

Notable double medallists included Esaranaki Kharjana, Ferrando Wanniang, and Xenia Rose Nongsiej, showcasing the depth of talent. The contingent, comprising 57 members, was led by Donboklang Lyngdoh, Greater EM Kharpuri, and Pynhunlang Kharbuli, and received accolades from the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association for outstanding performance.

