Thrilling Quarterfinals: Haryana, UP, Odisha, and Punjab Storm into Semis of Junior National Hockey Championship

In a day packed with hockey action, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab secured their spots in the semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship on Wednesday. Haryana emerged victorious in a nail-biting 3-2 win against Karnataka, with significant contributions from Navraj Singh, Sachin, and Chirag.

After the rain subsided, Uttar Pradesh faced Madhya Pradesh in the evening, clinching a 2-1 win with goals from Satyam Pandey and Akash Pal proving decisive. Harsh Phalswal managed to score a late goal for Madhya Pradesh, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

Meanwhile, Odisha showcased their dominance by crushing Manipur 9-0, with multiple players contributing to the scoreline. Punjab finished the quarterfinals with a convincing 4-1 victory over Jharkhand, as Japnit Singh led the charge with two goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)