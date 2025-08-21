Left Menu

Controversy in the Ring: World Boxing's New Sex Testing Rules

World Boxing announced that all competitors in the women's division must undergo sex testing before the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. This decision, aiming to ensure fairness and safety, has sparked controversy and recalls the historical complexities of sex testing in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:22 IST
Controversy in the Ring: World Boxing's New Sex Testing Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

World Boxing has made a groundbreaking decision to mandate sex testing for all competitors in the women's division of the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Announced on Wednesday, the policy will require fighters to submit to a polymerase chain reaction test or equivalent genetic screening to confirm their sex at birth. This move aims to maintain safety and competitive fairness and echoes past challenges associated with sex verification in sports.

Amidst the ongoing debate, World Boxing expressed a commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity, offering thorough evaluations for athletes with differences in sex development. This controversial decision comes as World Boxing, recently recognized by the IOC, prepares for the next Olympic qualification cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025