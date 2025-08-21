Controversy in the Ring: World Boxing's New Sex Testing Rules

World Boxing has made a groundbreaking decision to mandate sex testing for all competitors in the women's division of the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Announced on Wednesday, the policy will require fighters to submit to a polymerase chain reaction test or equivalent genetic screening to confirm their sex at birth. This move aims to maintain safety and competitive fairness and echoes past challenges associated with sex verification in sports.

Amidst the ongoing debate, World Boxing expressed a commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity, offering thorough evaluations for athletes with differences in sex development. This controversial decision comes as World Boxing, recently recognized by the IOC, prepares for the next Olympic qualification cycle.

