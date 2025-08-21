Italian Duo Triumphs Again: A Tale of Doubles Dominance

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a victory over top competitors Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The Italian pair triumphed with a 6-3, 5-7 (10-6) scoreline, showcasing their refined expertise in doubles on Wednesday night.

The tournament faced significant changes this year, introducing singles stars and a revised format, which was met with criticism from traditional doubles players. Despite these hurdles, Errani and Vavassori excelled, proving the competitiveness of dedicated doubles specialists amidst a star-studded event.

The duo's success, earning them $1 million, sends a message of encouragement to doubles players who felt marginalized. Errani acknowledged, "I think this one is also for them." Their win marks the first back-to-back mixed doubles championship at Flushing Meadows since 2018-19.

