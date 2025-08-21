Left Menu

Italian Duo Triumphs Again: A Tale of Doubles Dominance

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. Despite initial criticisms about tournament changes, they emerged victorious, highlighting the importance of doubles specialists, and achieving a repeat championship in a uniquely restructured event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:29 IST
Italian Duo Triumphs Again: A Tale of Doubles Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a victory over top competitors Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The Italian pair triumphed with a 6-3, 5-7 (10-6) scoreline, showcasing their refined expertise in doubles on Wednesday night.

The tournament faced significant changes this year, introducing singles stars and a revised format, which was met with criticism from traditional doubles players. Despite these hurdles, Errani and Vavassori excelled, proving the competitiveness of dedicated doubles specialists amidst a star-studded event.

The duo's success, earning them $1 million, sends a message of encouragement to doubles players who felt marginalized. Errani acknowledged, "I think this one is also for them." Their win marks the first back-to-back mixed doubles championship at Flushing Meadows since 2018-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025