Left Menu

Game, Set, Dark: The US Open's Bright Move to Save the Night Sky

The US Open is pioneering the use of dark sky-friendly lighting to reduce light pollution, benefiting players, wildlife, and local communities. This initiative aligns with efforts by DarkSky International to preserve night skies and is influencing similar changes at other sports venues across North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:18 IST
Game, Set, Dark: The US Open's Bright Move to Save the Night Sky
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Open is making headlines not just for its thrilling tennis matches, but also for its commitment to environmental sustainability. The tournament has implemented dark sky-friendly lighting at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, drastically reducing light pollution while ensuring players still compete under optimal conditions.

This groundbreaking initiative is part of a wider effort, led by DarkSky International, to preserve the natural night sky by reducing light spillover. Around North America, similar measures are being adopted in local parks and schools, proving that sports venues can responsibly balance human needs with environmental considerations.

The USTA replaced traditional metal halide bulbs with shielded LED lights, gaining DarkSky certification for its courts. These changes have been met with international acclaim, serving as a model for other sporting arenas. James Brigagliano of DarkSky emphasizes the long-term benefits, despite the initial higher cost, as they help protect local wildlife and enable communities to enjoy starry nights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025