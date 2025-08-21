Game, Set, Dark: The US Open's Bright Move to Save the Night Sky
The US Open is pioneering the use of dark sky-friendly lighting to reduce light pollution, benefiting players, wildlife, and local communities. This initiative aligns with efforts by DarkSky International to preserve night skies and is influencing similar changes at other sports venues across North America.
The US Open is making headlines not just for its thrilling tennis matches, but also for its commitment to environmental sustainability. The tournament has implemented dark sky-friendly lighting at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, drastically reducing light pollution while ensuring players still compete under optimal conditions.
This groundbreaking initiative is part of a wider effort, led by DarkSky International, to preserve the natural night sky by reducing light spillover. Around North America, similar measures are being adopted in local parks and schools, proving that sports venues can responsibly balance human needs with environmental considerations.
The USTA replaced traditional metal halide bulbs with shielded LED lights, gaining DarkSky certification for its courts. These changes have been met with international acclaim, serving as a model for other sporting arenas. James Brigagliano of DarkSky emphasizes the long-term benefits, despite the initial higher cost, as they help protect local wildlife and enable communities to enjoy starry nights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
