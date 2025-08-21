From Dal Lake Rowing to National Gold: The Journey of Young Kayaker Mohsin Ali Kand

In a remarkable rise from rowing 'shikara' in Dal Lake to clinching a gold medal in the men's 1000m kayaking event at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, 18-year-old Mohsin Ali Kand has made Jammu and Kashmir proud. His victory on Thursday was a testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Mohsin, who defeated competitors from across the country, including Odisha's Naoram James Singh and Madhya Pradesh's Mayank, continues to row boats after school to support his family. His father's encouragement was pivotal in introducing him to water sports, a field Mohsin now dreams of representing India internationally.

Despite financial constraints that limit his access to optimal nutrition, Mohsin believes training in high-altitude Kashmir gives him a competitive edge. Undeterred, he eyes future events like the Asian Games and Olympics, driven by a passion to showcase his talent on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)