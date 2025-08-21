Left Menu

From Dal Lake Rowing to National Gold: The Journey of Young Kayaker Mohsin Ali Kand

Mohsin Ali Kand, an 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, recently won a gold medal in the men's 1000m kayaking event at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival. Despite financial challenges, his passion for water sports drives him to pursue international dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:40 IST
From Dal Lake Rowing to National Gold: The Journey of Young Kayaker Mohsin Ali Kand
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable rise from rowing 'shikara' in Dal Lake to clinching a gold medal in the men's 1000m kayaking event at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, 18-year-old Mohsin Ali Kand has made Jammu and Kashmir proud. His victory on Thursday was a testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Mohsin, who defeated competitors from across the country, including Odisha's Naoram James Singh and Madhya Pradesh's Mayank, continues to row boats after school to support his family. His father's encouragement was pivotal in introducing him to water sports, a field Mohsin now dreams of representing India internationally.

Despite financial constraints that limit his access to optimal nutrition, Mohsin believes training in high-altitude Kashmir gives him a competitive edge. Undeterred, he eyes future events like the Asian Games and Olympics, driven by a passion to showcase his talent on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025