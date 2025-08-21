Left Menu

Ajay Singh Re-elected: Navigating Challenges in Indian Boxing Governance

Ajay Singh has been re-elected as the president of the Boxing Federation of India for a third time, following a victory over Jaslal Pradhan. The elections were delayed amid challenges from multiple state associations questioning the federation's new constitution and governance, leading to interim management by World Boxing.

Ajay Singh. (Photo- BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Ajay Singh secured his position as the president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the third consecutive term. Singh emerged victorious against Jaslal Pradhan with a 40-26 vote margin in elections held on Thursday. Despite the expiration of the BFI's Executive Committee's term on February 2, fresh elections were postponed until now.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a three-member Fact Finding Committee to investigate the election delay in the BFI. Additionally, the High Court of Delhi reviewed four writ petitions earlier this month, submitted by various state boxing associations, concerning the BFI's electoral process and governance.

The Delhi Amateur Boxing Association filed for an interim stay on the elections, while associations from Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh contested the legitimacy of BFI's new constitution, claiming it to be beyond legal powers. These bodies also requested the appointment of a new Returning Officer. In response to the election standstill, World Boxing instituted an Interim Committee in April to oversee the federation's operations, aiming to elevate Indian boxing back to its prestigious status with a strategic focus during their 90-day tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

