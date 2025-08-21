Hockey Haryana and Odisha Triumph in Thrilling Semi-Finals

In an electrifying turn of events at the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025, held in Jalandhar, Punjab, Hockey Haryana and the Hockey Association of Odisha clinched victories in their semi-final matches, setting the stage for a high-stakes final clash.

During the first semi-final matchup, Haryana's team demonstrated formidable skill, overcoming Uttar Pradesh Hockey with a decisive 3-0 victory. Nitin was the star player, scoring two crucial goals, with Jeetpal adding another, sealing the win for Haryana.

The second semi-final saw Hockey Association of Odisha narrowly edge out the hosts, Hockey Punjab, in a gripping 3-2 contest. Karan Lakra secured the winning goal, while Pratap Toppo's earlier contributions bolstered the team. Despite valiant efforts from Punjab's captain Gursewak Singh and Manmeet Singh Rai, Odisha's victory was unstoppable.

(With inputs from agencies.)