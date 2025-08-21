High-Stakes Matches Ahead: U.S. Open Draw Reveals Thrilling Potential Clashes

The stage is set for what promises to be an electrifying U.S. Open, as the draws have revealed potential high-stakes clashes. Notably, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are gearing up to face formidable American opponents as they vie for the title.

Venus Williams, returning at age 45, is poised to take on Karolina Muchova, a seasoned competitor with a strong track record at Flushing Meadows. This matchup highlights the array of talent and experience converging at the event.

With Sunday marking the start of the singles tournaments, fans are eager to witness how the draw unfolds, pitting both rising stars and seasoned champions against each other in this prestigious tennis showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)