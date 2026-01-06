Left Menu

Sabalenka Shines in Brisbane Return as Kyrgios Struggles

Aryna Sabalenka triumphed at the Brisbane International, defeating Cristina Bucsa swiftly, while Nick Kyrgios lost to Aleksandar Kovacevic in his singles return after a year. Sabalenka aims for Australian Open success, and Kyrgios sees his match as a comeback step despite past setbacks.

Updated: 06-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:29 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked female tennis player, commenced her 2026 season with an emphatic win at the Brisbane International. On Tuesday, she decisively claimed victory over Cristina Bucsa in just 47 minutes, securing her place in the third round with a performance highlighted by a dominant serving game.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios faced a tougher return to singles competition, falling to American Aleksandar Kovacevic. Playing his first singles match since March, Kyrgios struggled to find rhythm, despite his best efforts in a match that served as part of his comeback after a challenging injury-laden year.

Looking ahead, Sabalenka is gearing up for the Australian Open, while Kyrgios hopes to capitalize on his doubles efforts alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis. Both players possess strong futures despite contrasting starts to their 2026 campaigns, with Sabalenka eyeing another Grand Slam title and Kyrgios focusing on match fitness and recovery.

